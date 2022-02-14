Mahie Gill wants to raise issues related to girls

Mahie Gill is seen playing the character of Saraswati Devi in the recently released show, Raktanchal 2, which seems to be inspired by one of the most influential women leaders of the nation. With her proud and defiant nature, she has her eyes on the CM’s chair and is taking the male-dominated world by storm. Now, it seems, she is so inspired by her role in the series that she has decided to work for the country’s welfare.
The 46-year-old actress wants to raise issues related to girls and has taken it upon herself to serve the nation as well as her hometown. Says Mahie, “After playing such a powerful character on screen in Raktanchal 2 and realising what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics, I figured that there’s more that I wanted to do for society. ”
Inspired by true events of the early 90s, Raktanchal 2 is a nine-episode political drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today