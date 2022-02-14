Mahie Gill wants to raise issues related to girls

Mahie Gill is seen playing the character of Saraswati Devi in the recently released show, Raktanchal 2, which seems to be inspired by one of the most influential women leaders of the nation. With her proud and defiant nature, she has her eyes on the CM’s chair and is taking the male-dominated world by storm. Now, it seems, she is so inspired by her role in the series that she has decided to work for the country’s welfare.

The 46-year-old actress wants to raise issues related to girls and has taken it upon herself to serve the nation as well as her hometown. Says Mahie, “After playing such a powerful character on screen in Raktanchal 2 and realising what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics, I figured that there’s more that I wanted to do for society. ”

Inspired by true events of the early 90s, Raktanchal 2 is a nine-episode political drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games.