 Mahindra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi to produce Tamil film under their production banner Dhoni Entertainment : The Tribune India

Mahindra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi to produce Tamil film under their production banner Dhoni Entertainment

The production house intends to make films in all mainstream languages across India

Mahindra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi to produce Tamil film under their production banner Dhoni Entertainment

Mahindra Singh Dhoni with his wife and daughter. Instagram/mahi7781



Chennai, October 25

Cricket legend Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment, which is getting into mainstream film production, will make its first feature film in Tamil.

The production house has also announced that it intends to make films in all mainstream languages across India.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, suspense thriller, crime, drama, and comedy.

It may be recalled that Dhoni Entertainment has already produced and released the popular documentary, the 'Roar of the Lion', which was based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings.

"Women's Day Out", a short film about Cancer awareness, was also produced by the production house.

In a statement, Dhoni Entertainment said that the cricketer shared an exceptional bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and that it was looking to strengthen this extra special relationship even further by producing its first film in Tamil.

The film, which would be a family entertainer, had been conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of Dhoni Entertainment, the production house said and added that it was to be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored 'Atharva - The Origin', a new-age graphic novel.

The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly.

"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family-entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well," said Ramesh Thamilmani, the director.

He added, "All of us are excited to kick-start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy."

Dhoni Entertainment Business Head Vikas Hasija said, "Post pandemic, the business of mainstream films in India has become a singular entity. The boundaries are blurred and there is no regional cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the North, Dhoni Entertainment does not want to limit itself as a single-language production house.

"Our priority is to reach our Indian audiences in every nook and corner of our country, through meaningful stories. Though our first film will be originally made in Tamil, it will be released in multiple languages." IANS

#Mahindra Singh Dhoni #Sakshi Dhoni

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

4
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

5
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

6
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

7
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

10
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

Do not insult common man by referring to facilities as ‘revadi’: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM