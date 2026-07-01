'Main 24 ghanta unke saamne baithi rahu': Sunita Ahuja says she lives for her kids, speaks on separate life from Govinda

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has spoken candidly about her personal life, saying she has emotionally moved forward and now centres her life around her children.

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Appearing on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, she said that she and Govinda currently live in separate homes and that she prefers to maintain her personal space and privacy.

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Responding to questions about her marriage, Sunita remarked that overthinking past issues would only add to stress and that she chooses not to dwell on them. She said her primary focus remains her children and their well-being.

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She also questioned the idea of constant monitoring in a relationship, saying, “Tum rok sakte ho kisi ko? Main 24 ghanta unke saamne baithi rahu? Samne wala bhi toh irritate ho jayga na? Main sochti hi nahi hoon.”

Sunita also added that she is not interested in pursuing new relationships and feels she has experienced enough in life already.

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Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the years, their relationship has often been the subject of public speculation, though both have occasionally dismissed separation rumours during public appearances.