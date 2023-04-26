Main Hoon Aparajita completes 200 episodes

Following the journey of Aparajita (Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother to three daughters, Mai Hoon Aparajita has completed 200 episodes. The cast and crew gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Shweta said, “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Main Hoon Aparajita, I would like to thank the audience who has been a part of this journey. Playing the role of Aparajita has been an incredible opportunity, and I am grateful to have had the chance to work with such a talented team.”