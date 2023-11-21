“Main toh funeral pe bhi nahi gayi…” Ankita Lokhande makes ‘shocking’ revelation about Sushant’s death

IANS

Mumbai, November 21

Actress Ankita Lokhande has revealed why she could not attend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s (SSR) funeral in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’.

The actress said, “Mein toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Mei jaa hi nahi paayi. Muje laga mei nahi dekh sakti yeh. Mei yeh dekh hi nahi sakti.”

During the latest episode, when her co-contestant Munawar Faruqui shared a shayari on heartbreak, Ankita said that she was touched, but requested him to stop as it “hits badly”.

The actress then proceeded to hum SSR-starrer ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ in the episode.

Ankita was also seen telling Munawar: “Bohot acha insaan tha woh. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh thik hai normal ho gaya hai. Vicky ka bhi dost hai na Sushant toh you know ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein is the worst feeling.”

Ankita opened up about dealing with the untimely death of Sushant, who died by suicide in 2020.

Ankita and Sushant started dating on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and called it quits after seven years.

