Mainland China returns to Chandigarh after a five-year hiatus, but this time with a fresh twist – introducing Asia Kitchen by Mainland China.

With a vibrant new dining concept, this exciting venue offers an innovative culinary journey that spans the food streets of Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Burma, and more, while also featuring your all-time favourite Mainland China dishes — all under one roof.

The menu showcases authentic Asian flavours, with a thrust on dishes that go with the Indian palate. It features a variety of exciting dishes like Truffle Avocado Edamame Monomaki, Prawn Tempura Rolls, Basil Chicken Dumplings and Cheung Fun, with options like Crispy Asparagus and Crispy Prawn.

Key staples like Blue Pea Japanese Fried Rice and Japanese Yaki Wheat Noodles round off the main offerings. For dessert, don’t miss the refreshing Mango Pudding and indulgent Palm Jaggery Ice Cream. The decor boasts a youthful, relaxed, and modern ambiance that speaks to Chandigarh’s cosmopolitan crowd.

Speaking on the launch, Anjan Chatterjee, Chairman & Managing Director of Speciality Restaurants Ltd, said, “We’re thrilled to bring Asia Kitchen by Mainland China to Chandigarh. Mainland China has been a symbol of authentic Chinese cuisine for over three decades, and with Asia Kitchen, we’ve taken it a step further, offering a wider spectrum of Asian cuisines in a vibrant, casual setting. Chandigarh, with its sophisticated food culture and dynamic lifestyle, is the ideal city for this new concept. We can’t wait to welcome guests and showcase the best of Asia at Elante Mall.”

Nripendra Chauhan, Chief Operating Officer of Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, shared that the team conducted extensive research before launching in Chandigarh, “We believe there is a strong demand for our offerings in the city, particularly among the younger crowd.”

Chef Ram Chander, Chief Culinary Officer at Asia Kitchen by Mainland China, highlighted that the Chandigarh location offers a comprehensive menu covering South-East Asia, with at least 40 items exclusive to this outlet.

Meal for two: Rs. 1600+tax