Make way for biopic ‘She Said’

The biopic, She Said, gives a glimpse into the power of investigative journalism that sparked the #MeToo movement. Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and directed by Maria Schrader, She Said will hit the theaters on November 18.

It revolves around the story of two Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporters, Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), who are relentless in their pursuit of the truth. Together, their courage and commitment sparked a national debate fueled against Harvey Weinstein and started conversations on sexual abuse, particularly in Hollywood.

“We felt the partnership of Jodi and Megan was one of the important parts of the story that we wanted to tell,” Kazan says on working with Cary Mulligan. On playing Megan Twohey, Carey Mulligan says, “Journalism is a vocation for her. It’s not a job. She couldn’t have done anything else.”

She Said features two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan along with Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, with Samantha Morton.