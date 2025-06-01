Make way for Detective Diljit

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie Detective Sherdil will be released on ZEE5 on June 20, the streamer has announced.

Advertisement

The Amar Singh Chamkila star plays the titular role in the thriller movie, directed by first-time filmmaker Ravi Chhabriya, who earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like Sultan, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie is presented by Zafar’s banner AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is a Maurya Entertainment Production. Chhabriya and Zafar have also penned the script with Sagar Bajaj.

Advertisement

Shot in Budapest, Detective Sherdil tells the story of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary.

The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas.

Advertisement

“Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences on ZEE5, I still can’t believe we’ve wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it’s an out and out family watch,” Zafar said.

Detective Sherdil is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh.