DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Make way for Detective Diljit

Make way for Detective Diljit

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Detective Sherdil to premiere on June 20
article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh
Advertisement

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie Detective Sherdil will be released on ZEE5 on June 20, the streamer has announced.

Advertisement

The Amar Singh Chamkila star plays the titular role in the thriller movie, directed by first-time filmmaker Ravi Chhabriya, who earlier assisted Ali Abbas Zafar on projects like Sultan, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie is presented by Zafar’s banner AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment. It is a Maurya Entertainment Production. Chhabriya and Zafar have also penned the script with Sagar Bajaj.

Advertisement

Shot in Budapest, Detective Sherdil tells the story of a unique detective tasked with solving a case that is far from ordinary.

The movie’s ensemble cast also includes Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas.

Advertisement

“Diljit and I have previously worked on Jogi. After wrapping that film, I was sure we must work together again. He is one of the biggest stars we have, and now, as we bring Detective Sherdil to audiences on ZEE5, I still can’t believe we’ve wrapped up our second collaboration! Our film will charm you with comedy, and thrill you with mystery, it’s an out and out family watch,” Zafar said.

Detective Sherdil is produced by Himanshu Mehra, Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts