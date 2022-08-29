Make way for Drishyam 3 – The Conclusion

The makers of the hit franchise, Drishyam, have officially announced its third part. The Malayalam series had Mohanlal playing the lead role. Producer Antony Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday announced that Drishyam 3 is on the cards and Mohanlal is going to be the lead.
Director Jeethu Joseph will be looking to repeat the success of the first two movies and maintain the thrills that make Drishyam so successful. In the first movie, Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, takes unconventional measures to safeguard his family after his wife accidentally kills the son of the IG Police. The second movie sees the resurfacing of the investigation and the sheer brilliance of Georgekutty to protect his family once again!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...