Make way for Drishyam 3 – The Conclusion

The makers of the hit franchise, Drishyam, have officially announced its third part. The Malayalam series had Mohanlal playing the lead role. Producer Antony Perumbavoor at Mazhavil Entertainment Awards on Saturday announced that Drishyam 3 is on the cards and Mohanlal is going to be the lead.

Director Jeethu Joseph will be looking to repeat the success of the first two movies and maintain the thrills that make Drishyam so successful. In the first movie, Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, takes unconventional measures to safeguard his family after his wife accidentally kills the son of the IG Police. The second movie sees the resurfacing of the investigation and the sheer brilliance of Georgekutty to protect his family once again!