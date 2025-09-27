DT
Make way for Sarbala Ji

Make way for Sarbala Ji

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:54 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
Get ready for the most chaotic, laugh-out-loud Punjabi wedding of the year! Chaupal presents Sarbala Ji, a comedy packed with twists, pranks, and family fun.

Starring Gippy Grewal as Sucha, Ammy Virk as Gajjan, and the talented Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta, the film releases exclusively on Chaupal on October 2.

In Punjabi tradition, the sarbala is the groom’s page boy, a young relative who assists in wedding rituals and adds charm to the ceremony. But in Sarbala Ji, this age-old role becomes the catalyst for absolute chaos. Sucha, the mischievous cousin, convinces his shy, soon-to-be-married cousin Gajjan to make him the sarbala. The result is a wedding filled with misplaced rituals, confused relatives, runaway animals, last-minute surprises, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments that keep viewers glued to the screen.

The film also celebrates Punjabi culture, music and weddings in all their vibrancy, capturing both the heart and humour of traditional celebrations. With Nimrat Khaira and Sargun Mehta adding glamour and witty comic timing, every scene is designed to entertain audiences of all ages.

From the colourful wedding decorations to the music-filled dance sequences, Sarbala Ji delivers a cinematic experience that’s festive, fun, and utterly unpredictable. Whether you’ve attended dozens of Punjabi weddings or never stepped into one, this film brings the madness, laughter, and joyous chaos straight to your screen.

