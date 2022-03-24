Makers drop trailer of Dasvi

The makers of Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, have released the trailer. Maddock Films often share a slice of life kind of films and Dasvi is no exception. In the film, Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of Chief Minister of Haryana while Nimrat Kaur plays his wife.

Yami Gautam is a police officer/jailer, who keeps an eye on the prisoners. In the trailer, Abhishek is arrested by the police while his wife Nimrat takes over her husband’s duties of the Chief Minister.

Even in jail, Abhishek acts like the boss who wants everything according to his wish. Yami treats him like any other prisoner. But things get a little interesting when Abhishek decides to complete his education and strives hard in the jail, at least to pass the 10th board. The movie is set for a direct-to-OTT release and will premiere on Netflix on April 7.