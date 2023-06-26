 Malaika Arora dances her heart out to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Watch : The Tribune India

Malaika shared couple of pictures of Arjun Kapoor to wish him on his birthday

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. ANI



Mumbai, June 26

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who turns a year older on Monday, pulled a fun all-nighter with close friends and family members.

From girlfriend Malaika Arora to sister Anshula, a slew of celebs arrived at Arjun's residence last night to ring in his 38th birthday.

Several inside pictures and videos from the bash have surfaced online.

One of the clips shows Malaika dancing her heart out on her hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dil Se'.

Dressed in a white bodycon dress with red prints, Malaika looked gorgeous at her boyfriend's party.

Malaika shared a string of pictures of Arjun Kapoor and captioned them with a loving birthday wish for him.

She wrote, "Happy birthday my sunshine ,my thinker ,my goofy,my shopaholic ,my handsome …. @arjunkapoor."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

