Malaika Arora gives sneak peek into her workout

Mumbai, January 8
Model, and actress Malaika Arora, who is a fitness freak, on Monday dropped a glimpse of her morning workout, serving major fitness goals to her fans.
Malaika, who has got millions of followers on Instagram, took to the stories section, and shared a photo, wherein she can be seen working out in her home.
The actress, who is best known for her performance in the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' can be seen wearing a black shorts and matching T-shirt.
The picture also gave a cute glimpse of her furry friend -- pet dog Casper.
The post was captioned as: “Best way to start my day, my week ahead.”
On the work front, she is currently seen as the judge of celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11, along with Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan.
