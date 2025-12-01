Malaika Arora to debut as an author

Actor-model Malaika Arora is set to make her debut as an author with new book, It’s Easy to be Healthy: Malaika’s Guide to Living a Good Life, scheduled to hit the stands on December 9. Published by Bloomsbury India, the book reflects her trademark clarity, elegance, and practicality. It will be available in both English and Hindi.

“I have been part of the entertainment business for close to three decades, and there have been many twists and turns on the road to success. But I still feel unstoppable, like I am just getting started. That is because fitness has always been a cornerstone of my life.

“After years of trial and error, I have found a way of living that works for me... And that’s exactly why I decided to write this book — to share my learnings. No filters, no pretenses, just everything that has shaped my wellness journey,” said the 52-year-old, known for popular dance numbers Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal and Munni Badnam Hui, in a statement.