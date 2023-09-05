Malayalam actor-director Joy Mathew injured in Kerala road accident

Thrissur, September 5
Malayalam actor-director Joy Mathew suffered injuries in a car accident that occurred on a busy national highway in Thrissur district of Kerala on Monday night, police said.
The accident occurred when the car in which Mathew was travelling hit a pick-up van at Mandalamkunnu on the Chavakkad-Ponnani highway.
Both Mathew and the van driver suffered minor injuries in the collision.
"The car was driven by Mathew's driver. Mathew suffered a minor injury to his nose. The pick-up van driver had a leg injury. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital," a police officer told PTI. Their condition is stable as of now, he said.
The driver of the pick-up van, who got trapped inside the vehicle due to the impact of the collision, was brought out by the fire and rescue services personnel with the support of local people, he said.
The award-winning actor was in the news recently for his critical stand and remarks against the Left front government in Kerala.
