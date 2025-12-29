Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears before ED in Kerala

Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday as part of an investigation being undertaken by the federal agency, official sources said.

The actor, accompanied by his wife, is understood to have visited the agency’s zonal office here as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case probe, they said.

Jayasurya, 47, is a prominent actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry.