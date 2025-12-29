DT
Home / Entertainment / Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears before ED in Kerala

Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears before ED in Kerala

Appeared as a part of FEMA case probe

PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 01:50 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor Jayasurya. Image via Instagram/@actor_jayasurya
Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday as part of an investigation being undertaken by the federal agency, official sources said.

The actor, accompanied by his wife, is understood to have visited the agency’s zonal office here as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case probe, they said.

Jayasurya, 47, is a prominent actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry.

