Malayalam actor Jayasurya appears before ED in Kerala

Advertisement
Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday as part of an investigation being undertaken by the federal agency, official sources said.
Advertisement
The actor, accompanied by his wife, is understood to have visited the agency’s zonal office here as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case probe, they said.
Advertisement
Jayasurya, 47, is a prominent actor and producer in the Malayalam film industry.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement