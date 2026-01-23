DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Malayalam film 'Fishers of Men' selected for Hong Kong International Film Festival

Malayalam film 'Fishers of Men' selected for Hong Kong International Film Festival

The film, directed by Sanju Surendran, was recognised for its strong artistic vision and commercial potential

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The project secured a cash grant of USD 5,000, reinforcing its promise and providing crucial early-stage support. (Photo: sanju_surendran/Instagram)
Advertisement

Waves Film Bazaar on Friday announced that Malayalam film "Fishers of Men" has been selected for the 24th edition of the Hong Kong–Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF24).

Advertisement

The film, directed by Sanju Surendran, was recognised for its strong artistic vision and commercial potential. The project secured a cash grant of USD 5,000, reinforcing its promise and providing crucial early-stage support.

Advertisement

The film, scripted by S Hareesh, centres on the theme of obsession. It follows a vegetarian banker whose life takes a transcendent turn following an inexplicable obsession with fish.

Advertisement

“Being selected for HAF is a significant milestone. It opens doors to global collaborations and brings us closer to realizing this vision on screen," Surendran told a news portal.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is scheduled to be held from March 17 to 19. Organised alongside the 30th Hong Kong FILMART, the platform will enable the film's team to engage with international financiers, sales agents, and co-production partners, a release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.  

Advertisement

"The selection of Fishers of Men at HAF24 underscores the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's continued commitment to nurturing filmmaking talent through domestic platforms such as Waves Film Bazaar and facilitating their progression towards meaningful international collaborations. The achievement reflects India’s growing presence in global film markets and the effectiveness of structured industry initiatives in supporting high-potential projects," it added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts