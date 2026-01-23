Malayalam film 'Fishers of Men' selected for Hong Kong International Film Festival

Waves Film Bazaar on Friday announced that Malayalam film "Fishers of Men" has been selected for the 24th edition of the Hong Kong–Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF24).

Advertisement

The film, directed by Sanju Surendran, was recognised for its strong artistic vision and commercial potential. The project secured a cash grant of USD 5,000, reinforcing its promise and providing crucial early-stage support.

Advertisement

The film, scripted by S Hareesh, centres on the theme of obsession. It follows a vegetarian banker whose life takes a transcendent turn following an inexplicable obsession with fish.

Advertisement

“Being selected for HAF is a significant milestone. It opens doors to global collaborations and brings us closer to realizing this vision on screen," Surendran told a news portal.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) is scheduled to be held from March 17 to 19. Organised alongside the 30th Hong Kong FILMART, the platform will enable the film's team to engage with international financiers, sales agents, and co-production partners, a release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Advertisement

"The selection of Fishers of Men at HAF24 underscores the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting's continued commitment to nurturing filmmaking talent through domestic platforms such as Waves Film Bazaar and facilitating their progression towards meaningful international collaborations. The achievement reflects India’s growing presence in global film markets and the effectiveness of structured industry initiatives in supporting high-potential projects," it added.