 Malayalam producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away at 66; Mohanlal pays touching tribute : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
Condolences start to pour in as the news of his demise spreads

“He was not keen to make money through his films, but was rather particular about the quality of his movies," said Mohanlal. Facebook/@GandhimathiFilms



IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, April 10

One of the top film producers in Malayalam cinema during the ‘80s, Gandhimathi Balan (66), passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

His film production firm was named Gandhimathi, and that’s how he came to be known as Gandhimathi Balan.

Balan burst into the Malayalam film industry as a producer when he was only in his late twenties with hit films such as ‘Sukhamo Devi’, ‘Panchavadi Palam’, and ‘Thoovanathumbikal’, among many others.

His films were directed by ace filmmakers such as Padmarajan, KG George and Joshy, to name a few.

In all, he produced 33 films and though he moved out of film production in the latter part of his career, he remained a go-to person for many young producers who sought his advice to make their films successful.

A few years back, Balan along with his daughter had started a cyber-forensic startup company.

Condolences started to pour in as soon as the news of Balan’s demise spread.

Calling Balan his elder brother, superstar Mohanlal, who worked in some of the late producer’s most successful films, said their ties went beyond work.

“He was not keen to make money through his films, but was rather particular about the quality of his movies. He will be missed, not just by the film fraternity, but also by his wide circle of friends. He was an enigmatic personality,” said Mohanlal.

