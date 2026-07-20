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Home / Entertainment / Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shares inside glimpse of FIFA World Cup Final

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shares inside glimpse of FIFA World Cup Final

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:42 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Mohanlal gives fans a glimpse of the star-studded FIFA World Cup Final
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As the FIFA World Cup 2026 final turned MetLife Stadium into a dazzling hub of global star power, India had its own celebrity representative in the stands. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joined thousands of football fans to witness the Spain-Argentina title clash .

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The veteran actor took to Instagram ahead of kick-off, sharing a video from inside the packed stadium as fans created a sea of colour and noise. Capturing the excitement of football's biggest night, Mohanlal wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup." He joined the line-up of global stars ala Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé-Jay-Z and Mick Jagger.

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The final lived up to the hype, with Spain defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title.

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Mohanlal's appearance comes on the heels of the success of Drishyam 3, the concluding chapter of the acclaimed thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph. Released globally in May, the film has enjoyed a strong box office run, with Mohanlal once again earning praise for reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty.

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