Mammootty, Akshay Kumar and others congratulate Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke Award win

Celebrities Mammootty, Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others, have extended their wishes to the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Mohanlal, 65, who has been in the industry for over four decades and has notable projects to his credit such as Iruvar, Vanaprastham and Drishyam, will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.

The actor’s friend and superstar Mammootty, extended his heartfelt wishes on his X handle and said he is proud of Mohanlal’s achievement.

“More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artiste who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown,” Mammootty wrote in his post.

Both the actors have collaborated on the popular films like Athirathram, Anubandham and Vartha. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who appeared in a brief cameo alongside Mohanlal in the 2025 film, Kannappa, also shared his wishes through a post on X.

“Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love,” he wrote.

Prithviraj congratulated his L2: Empuraan co-star with a post on Instagram story.

“Congratulations chetta on the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! A truly well deserved recognition for a legend beyond ages!” Kanmadam actor Manju Warrier shared a selfie alongside the star an Instagram post. “Congratulations Laletta! Thank you for inspiring generations. And for being our very own,” she wrote.

Director Ram Gopal Varma congratulated Mohanlal in a post on his X handle. “I don’t know much about #DadasahebPhalke except that he’s made the 1st ever film, which I didn’t see and I never met anyone who saw it, but from what I saw and know of @Mohanlal, I think Dadasaheb Phalke should be given the Mohanlal Award,” he wrote.

Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The award will be presented to him during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23. —PTI