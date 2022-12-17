 Mammootty's latest film that won accolades at IFFK, 'belittled' by Ranjith : The Tribune India

Ranjith was booed by a section of the audience when his name was announced to speak the closing ceremony of the IFFK

Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' had its world premier during the IFFK.



Thiruvananthapuram, December 17

Big fat egos, which is the norm in the Malayalam film industry, was clearly visible at the closing ceremony of the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) when superstar Mammootty's latest film came under criticism from none other than Ranjith, Chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organiser of the event.

The multi-faceted Ranjith, also a hugely popular film personality, was peeved when he was booed by a section of the audience, mostly the youth, when his name was announced to speak at the closing ceremony of the IFFK.

Unable to hide his anger, Ranjith said one will have to wait how many people will come to watch Mammootty's film when it is released in the cinema halls.

Ranjith was angry as he had come under attack when Mammootty's new film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' had its world premier during the IFFK, which concluded on Friday.

A large audience had gathered and even as all the films are open to those who reserve their seats in advance for a specific film, many of those who had reserved in advance failed to get a seat and the allegation was that those who did not reserve were able to get in.

When those who had reserved objected, the police came and had to act tough against the protesters.

At the end, three protesters were arrested and cases were registered against many others and this led to an open outcry against Ranjith.

It was this anger which surfaced on Friday evening when he was hooted down by the audience.

But trying to cool down on Saturday, a mellowed-down Ranjith tried to make amends and said the organisers had never asked the police to take action and added that when there are good films being screened, it's only natural that there will be many people who will come to watch the film.

Incidentally, 58-year-old Ranjith, who began as a scriptwriter and then turned a director and also into production and an actor, has seen coming out with huge blockbusters with superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and others, has close to 80 films in his kitty in a career spanning over three decades.

With superstar Mammootty being quite a grounded personality when it comes to being criticised and Ranjith already mellowing down, even though former's ego has been pricked, it's unlikely if the veteran will react as he knows, that silence is the best medicine and by doing that he will have the last laugh.

IANS

