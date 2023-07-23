Man on a mission

Lionsgate Play’s Black Lotus is the story of a now-retired Special Ops soldier Matteo Donner and the trauma that made him quit. After five long years, Matteo reconnects with the family of his best friend and partner who has passed away. Directed by Todor Chapkanov, who directed the American-Bulgarian fight movie Boyka: Undisputed, the film premiered on July 21.

Todor says, “It was crucial to spend plenty of time in prep to discuss relationships and scenes with the main actors, so when the actual filming started, everyone knew each other and what I wanted. I deliberately asked for the stunt sequences to be choreographed and designed, so that the cast could perform their own stunts. It took a lot of training and rehearsing, but the results made it all worthwhile.”

He adds, “One of my goals with Black Lotus was to make the city of Amsterdam part of the story. Writer Tad Daggerhart and I biked to all the places I had in mind, and I asked him to rewrite and add scenes to achieve this goal.