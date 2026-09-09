Manasi Parekh-Parthiv Gohil announce three global productions, unveil slate at Venice Film Festival

Actress-producer Manasi Parekh and singer-performer- producer Parthiv Gohil launched their upcoming productions at Venice Film Festival. At various stages of development, all the three projects are international feature films, prestige productions and compelling Parekh spoke about the power of nuanced storytelling and the ability of great stories to influence society shaping culture and sometimes even redefine value systems at the Festival.

The first film to go on floors is Purple America, an adaptation of award-winning American author Rick Moody’s acclaimed novel. The story explores family, mortality, trauma and love. Moody’s earlier novel, The Ice Storm, was adapted into the celebrated film directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.

Advertisement

The second project on the slate is Nanda Devi, a high-concept international mystery thriller set against the Himalayas. It is based on climber Rob Schaller’s life and explores the real-life disappearance of five kilograms of plutonium during a covert Himalayan mission. The third project, Laxman, is an inspiring story of a young boy, fuelled by poverty and his love for drinking milk turns his dream of caring for abandoned cows into a movement.

Advertisement

Speaking about three back-to-back international productions, actor- producer Manasi said, “Our production company Soul Sutra has already been taking Gujarati films to global audiences but now we will be expanding the scope and reach of our storytelling. As an actor I feel language can never constrict a good story, it will always find its audience and the world anyway has become a way smaller place, especially with OTT. All the three films that we will be producing now are high concept stories, distinct and have a global audience. Human emotions, fears, aspirations are the same from India to Indiana, we just have to address that”.

Resonating with Manasi’s thoughts, musician- producer, Parthiv said, “Great stories transcend borders, languages, and cultures. Our vision is to empower filmmakers and creators who dare to tell meaningful, transformative stories while building a sustainable investment ecosystem for high-quality media. We believe that prestige content is not only culturally valuable but also represents a significant opportunity in the evolving global entertainment landscape."

Advertisement

In their short tenure, the power couple has produced more than a dozen films that have achieved worldwide distribution, screened at leading international film festivals, and earned numerous awards. Laalo, released last year became one of the first Guajarati film to cross the Rs 130 cr benchmark while Kutch Express bagged three National Awards for the production house including the best actress award for Manasi. The current line up of three films will be bankrolled by their newly launched AIF media fund, Orenda Creative along with their business partner US based actor and producer Rashaana Shah.

Once back from their whirlwind tour of Venice, Parthiv will be gearing up for this annual high octane sold out Navratra show and Manasi for the release of her upcoming series on Netflix titled Chumbak.