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Home / Entertainment / Manasi Parekh reunites with family after Nepal ordeal

Manasi Parekh reunites with family after Nepal ordeal

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Manasi Parekh Photo/instagram/@manasi_parekh)
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Actor Manasi Parekh has returned safely to Mumbai after being stranded during flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-China border while on Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

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In the videos doing the rounds on the Internet, Manasi could be seen getting emotional upon reuniting with her husband and daughter at the Mumbai airport. Tears rolled down their faces as the family finally saw each other again after the ordeal.

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After returning home, Manasi also thanked everyone who had been constantly checking on her and expressing concern about her well-being. Sharing how overwhelming the past few days had been, the actor on Instagram wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers. The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war."

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Manasi recalled how a massive landslide in Nyalam, Tibet, brought their journey to a standstill, leaving her and the other pilgrims trapped in their bus. "There was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for four hours till we could start our journey out of China by road. Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side. And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was four hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter," she shared.

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Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM on Sunday, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

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