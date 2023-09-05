Manasi's lucky charm

The first promo of Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show — Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai sparked conversations on this unique step taken by Ambika. Amidst these conversations, Manasi has been receiving a lot of love for her portrayal as Ambika. She revealed a secret that she feels worked as a lucky charm to help her bag this role.

Manasi, who shares a great bond with her mother-in-law, decided to wear her mother-in-law’s saree and jewellery for the audition. The ensemble not only made a powerful impression.

Manasi said, “I share a wonderful relationship with my mother-in-law. I knew her before I got married because I dated Rohit for almost seven years. She has always been my friend and confidante. Also my go-to person for whenever I need to wear a saree. I know I can dip into her wardrobe since our fashion sense is quite similar, and I find her collection incredibly elegant. I decided to wear one of her sarees and some of her jewellery to give the character an authentic look. The look turned out to be so good that it made me quite confident. It definitely worked like a good luck charm for me, and I will always be grateful for that.”