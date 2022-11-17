Manav Gohil’s makeup room is his second home

An actor spends a lot of time on the sets and thus makes it really important to have comfort on the sets. To ensure that, recently Manav Gohil, who is seen in Zee TV’s show Main Hun Aparajita, has transformed his makeup room into a comfortable space that he calls his ‘home away from home’.

Everything he needs is available in his room to make him feel at home. Manav says, “I love my makeup room ever since I transformed it and now it feels like my second home. As a part of revamp, I have placed a brown recliner that serves as the perfect place to relax, a bookshelf for novels to catch up on some reading, a couple of dumbbells and framed motivational quotes to fill my morning with positive vibes. Just like every actor my day also starts with getting ready and spending time in my makeup room. Hence, I wanted to transform the room into my own comfortable space.”