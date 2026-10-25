Mangal Rang from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Ramayana released in five languages

The song Mangal Rang from Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana has been released in five languages, with Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lending their voices to the Hindi version. Composed by AR Rahman, the song features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, showing moments from their wedding and their journey together.

The song is available on YouTube and music streaming platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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The Hindi version features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. The Tamil version has Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi, while Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have sung the Telugu version. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende have lent their voices to the Kannada version, and Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan have sung the Malayalam version.

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The visuals show Rama and Sita's wedding, scenes from the palace and moments from their life during Vanvas. The song also features Rama with his bow and arrow and sword, along with scenes set against wide landscapes.

Speaking about composing the song, Rahman said he wanted the music to capture the love and devotion between Rama and Sita.

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“Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don't need to be explained; they simply need to be felt,” Rahman said in a release. Arijit Singh also spoke about his experience of singing for the film, saying the song helped him connect with the relationship between Rama and Sita.

“Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form.” Shreya Ghoshal said singing the song gave her an opportunity to connect with the bond between Rama and Sita.

“What makes Rama and Sita's love so beautiful is that it goes beyond the happiness of being together. There is faith, understanding and a quiet strength in their bond that makes it deeply moving. Singing Mangal Rang allowed me to connect with that tenderness, and I approached it with a lot of love in my heart.” The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. (ANI)