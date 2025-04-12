DT
Manish Malhotra recalls winning his first Filmfare Award in 1995 

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:55 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Manish Malhotra. Photo: Instagram/ @manishmalhotra05
Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra strolled down memory lane as he remembered winning his first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Costume Design in 1995 for his work in the film ‘Rangeela’, which starred actor Urmila Matondkar.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Manish shared a black-and-white throwback picture of himself holding the Filmfare trophy. He also posted an old video showing the award being announced, followed by veteran actress Rekha handing him the trophy on stage.

The third slide of his post contained a note that read, “My first Filmfare came with Rangeela, the same year they decided to introduce the Best Costume Design category. It felt like the industry was finally beginning to see costume not just as clothing, but as storytelling.” In his post, Manish included a caption that read, “The first-ever Filmfare Award (@filmfare) for Costume Design. It feels so nostalgic...”

Manish, who has been in the fashion and film industry for more than three decades, has worked as a costume designer on several big-budget films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Apart from this, Malhotra also launched his film production company, Stage 5 Productions, in September 2023. So far, he has produced several films under this banner, including Bun Tikki, Train from Chhapraula, and Ul Jalool Ishq.

