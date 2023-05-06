Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' trailer gets release date

ANI
Mumbai, May 6
Trailer of actor Manoj Bajpayee featured courtroom drama 'Bandaa' is set to drop in a couple of days.
The 'Family Man' actor took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to share the trailer announcement. The actor wrote, "When a powerful Godman preys on the vulnerable, it takes an extraordinary #Bandaa to stand up for the victim!" to share the concept of the film as the trailer drops on May 8.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The announcement of the movie was done on Manoj's birthday last month followed by a motion poster release on May 2. Bajpayee plays the role of a lawyer in the movie who is obliged to bring the truth in front of the judge no matter hard are the conditions.
The actor earlier also mentioned his projects which went for a digital route and how he is excited for the audience to join in on this new adventure. Bajpayee revealed the nature of the film by tagging it as a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention.
The movie featuring Manoj is based on a courtroom drama and is inspired by true events. 'Bandaa' is backed by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.
Written by Deepak Kingrani 'Bandaa' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.
The release date for the movie is yet to be revealed.
