Manoj Bajpayee’s mother dies at 80

Ghaziabad, December 8
Actor Manoj Bajpayee's mother Geeta Devi died on Thursday morning after a brief illness at a hospital here.
According to the actor's spokesperson, Geeta Devi was not keeping well for the past 20 days and passed away on Thursday at around 8.30 am at the Max Super Speciality Hospital.
The cause of death was not disclosed by the family.
Geeta Devi is survived by two other sons and three daughters.
Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away last year in October in Delhi.
