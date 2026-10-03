Manoj Tiwari returns to Ramlila stage

For Tiwari, the role also continues a childhood association with the tradition. “My good fortune is that I have been associated with Ramlila in my village since childhood, and that tradition continues even today,” he said.

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The role is part of an ambitious 2026 production that seeks to bring together the traditional Ramayana narrative with film-style technology and large-scale visual effects at the Red Fort grounds.

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Luv Kush Ramlila Committee president Arjun Kumar said the production would use technology to create a more immersive presentation. “This time, you will see many new things. We are using AI, 3D mapping, visual effects and other new technologies to present the Leela in a new way,” he said.

The committee said this year’s production will also feature an eight-track digital sound system. Around 50 film-industry artistes will join nearly 250 local performers from Delhi, while costumes and make-up are being handled by artists from Mumbai’s film industry.

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The stage itself will be 150 feet long, 60 feet wide and 45 feet high. One of its key attractions will be a large Meenakshi Devi temple-inspired set, created with the involvement of artists from Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mathura, Vrindavan and Delhi. The structure will feature hand-crafted detailing and lakhs of LEDs, with the action unfolding across three levels.

The organisers are also taking the action into the air. Two large cranes will be used for aerial sequences, including a presentation of Hanuman flying around 250 feet above the ground with Ram and Lakshman on his shoulders. The Sita Haran sequence will also be staged at height. The Ram-Ravan battle, meanwhile, will use 3D mapping, simulated sparks and lightning effects to heighten the spectacle.

The celebrations begin before the main Ramlila. On October 9, school students from Delhi-NCR will present the complete Ramayana, followed by a devotional programme and Bhajan Sandhya on October 10. The main Ramlila will run from October 11 to 21, with Dussehra and the burning of Ravan, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath scheduled for October 20. The festivities will conclude with Bharat Milap and Ram’s coronation on October 21.

The committee is also giving this year’s edition an environmental and youth-focused touch with the slogan, “Ghar Ghar Ram, Ghar Ghar Tulsi”. It plans to distribute 5,100 Tulsi plants among Gen Z and create an image of Lord Ram using one lakh diyas on Dussehra.

For Tiwari, however, the centrepiece remains Kewat, a character he says he will play with dedication. His return adds a familiar face to a production that is otherwise looking firmly towards the future, using technology to reimagine one of India’s oldest performance traditions.