Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for 'Tehran'

Mumbai, October 14

Actor Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming project 'Tehran' alongside action star John Abraham, with back to back night shoots for 15 consecutive days.

The film that went on-floors a few months ago, was shot exhaustively across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of 'Tehran' began in the last week of September and she shot over a period of 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi.

Manushi says, "I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film."

She adds, "Shooting for 'Tehran' was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run-up to the film's wrap, I was only shooting nights!

"So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night," said the actor.

The action-thriller inspired by true events marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. IANS

