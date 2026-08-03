Manushi Chhillar performs to ‘Vande Mataram’ at Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony

Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar performed during the opening act of the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony, performing a dance sequence set to the patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram" before an international audience.

Advertisement

Manushi was dressed in a custom Torani ensemble, featuring a peacock blue and green lehenga inspired by timeless Indian artistry with contemporary elegance, making it the perfect choice for one of the most prestigious global sporting events.

Advertisement

The performance, choreographed by Shiamak Davar, created a powerful and emotionally-stirring spectacle that resonated with audiences across the world. Gracefully bringing together patriotism, culture and performance, Manushi embodied the confidence, grace and vibrancy of modern India on the international stage, making the performance a heartfelt tribute to the nation.

Advertisement

From winning hearts as Miss World to consistently representing India across global platforms, Manushi continues to be a proud ambassador for the country. Her spectacular appearance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony was yet another testament to her ability to showcase India’s talent, culture and elegance on the world stage.