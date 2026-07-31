Manushi Chhillar, Shankar Mahadevan to lead India’s Commonwealth Games 2030 handover ceremony in Glasgow

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will headline India's handover segment at the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony, held at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on August 2, as the country formally takes over hosting duties for the centenary 2030 edition in Ahmedabad. The ceremony caps 11 days of competition featuring more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and will see Scotland present India with the Games flag — only the second time India has hosted, after New Delhi in 2010.

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Chhillar, who won the Miss World crown in 2017 as the sixth Indian to do so, leads the opening act: a theatrical dance sequence marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, India's national song. Mahadevan anchors the finale honoring Gujarat, the 2030 host state, performing alongside sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan and singer Bhoomi Trivedi. Notably, it will be the first time Chhillar, Shivam Mahadevan and Trivedi have performed in Scotland.

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Between these bookending acts, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie perform a fusion piece blending Indian classical music with Scottish tradition, symbolizing the handover itself.

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Beyond the Indian acts led by Chhillar and Mahadevan, the night's lineup includes Scottish band Simple Minds, Australian singer Delta Goodrem, and performers Cammy Barnes and Sandi Thom.

India was confirmed as the 2030 host at the Commonwealth Games Federation's general assembly in Glasgow back in November 2025.