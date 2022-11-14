 Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale (32) dies in a road accident, her motorcycle was hit by tractor : The Tribune India

Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale (32) dies in a road accident, her motorcycle was hit by tractor

She met with an accident on Sangali Kolhpur highway near Halondi village

Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale (32) dies in a road accident, her motorcycle was hit by tractor

Television actor Kalyani Kurale. ANI



ANI

Kolhapur, November 14

Television actor Kalyani Kurale (32) dies in a road accident on Saturday evening.

The 32-year-old actor met with a road accident on Sangali Kolhapur highway near Halondi village in Kolhapur district.

She was on her way home late Saturday evening around 11 pm on a motorcycle when the accident took place. Her motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the highway. She was 32.

Police have registered an FIR against the tractor driver under IPC sections 304, 338 and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the Police official statement.

Kalyani was a Marathi television actor. She acted in TV serials including 'Tujhyat Jeev Rangla' and 'Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba'.

#Kalyani Kurale

