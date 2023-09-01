Mardaani 3 on way?

Rani Mukerji has revealed that YRF is currently ideating the storyline of Mardaani 3. Rani is the only actress to have a blockbuster franchise to her credit in Mardaani. She plays a fiesty and fearless cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in this franchise.

Rani says, “Mardaani 3 is in ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, Mardaani 3 will get into scripting stage. I’m excited to see how it shapes up. I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani again.”

Rani says Mardaani 3’s script will need to be exceptional because the expectation from audiences is sky high from this franchise.

Rani adds, “I will be very happy and excited if the Mardaani 3 script comes up. As an actor, I have always believed that we don’t want to do a film because it sounds good. We need to do a film when the script is good and when we want to make a difference.”

She adds, “With Mardaani 3, we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate with today and the girls find it empowering. Only then we can do Mardaani 3.”