Home / Entertainment / Margot Robbie’s India connect

Margot Robbie’s India connect

Taj Mahal diamond shines at Wuthering Heights LA premiere

TNS
Updated At : 05:43 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Margot Robbie attends a premiere for the film Wuthering Heights in Los Angeles
At the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights on January 28, Margot Robbie delivered one of the most memorable red-carpet moments of the season by wearing the legendary Taj Mahal diamond necklace, a jewel steeped in centuries of romance and history. Robbie, who stars as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic, paired the historical piece with her couture look.

The heart-shaped, table-cut diamond traces its origins to the Mughal era and is widely believed to have been gifted by Emperor Shah Jahan to his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Inscribed with the words ‘Love is Everlasting’, the jewel later entered Hollywood legend when Richard Burton presented it to Elizabeth Taylor in 1972, with Cartier remounting it into the necklace known today. Robbie said the necklace “felt like it had a lot of romantic history and felt appropriate for tonight.” Her appearance quickly became a standout moment of the early 2026 film season, linking the legacy of India’s Taj Mahal diamond to the emotional intensity of Wuthering Heights.

