Mariah Carey’s performance at the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, earning both glowing praise and sharp scrutiny.

The American pop superstar delivered a rendition of the Italian classic “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu”, popularly known as “Volare", during the nearly three-and-a-half-hour spectacle that officially opened the Games on Friday. The performance emerged as a showstopping highlight of the ceremony.

“Such a dream come true to perform (in Italian!) at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony,” Carey later wrote on Instagram. Many viewers hailed her performance as marvellous, particularly applauding her trademark high notes.

However, the appearance also triggered criticism online, with some users questioning why an Italian singer was not chosen to perform a national classic. Others pointed to a large teleprompter displaying a phonetic guide to the Italian lyrics and speculated whether Carey had lip-synced the song.

The issue dominated discussions at the daily news conference on Saturday, where three reporters, including one from The Associated Press, questioned officials from the International Olympic Committee and the local organising committee about the teleprompter and the lip-syncing claims.

Carey, who was born in New York to an Irish American opera-singer mother and a Black father of Venezuelan descent, was promoted by organisers for months as a marquee performer for the opening ceremony, despite her non-Italian background.

“We believe that Mariah Carey’s performance was exceptional,” said Maria Laura Iascone, Milan Cortina’s director of ceremonies. “She was capable of creating a magic moment.”

It remains unclear whether Carey herself chose to sing “Volare,” though she told Vogue after the ceremony that the song has long been one of her favourites.

The opening ceremony also featured prominent Italian voices, including tenor Andrea Bocelli, singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and mezzosoprano Cecilia Bartoli. While social media commentators suggested Carey appeared stiff - particularly while singing in Italian - the crowd inside the San Siro Stadium erupted in cheers and applause upon realising she was performing in the local language.

She later captivated the audience with her own song, “Nothing Is Impossible.”

When asked directly whether Carey had lip-synced her performance, Iascone avoided a clear answer, instead describing the singer as “really extraordinary.” She explained that performances are routinely recorded in advance “to be on the safe side” for internationally broadcast events, but did not confirm whether Carey’s vocals were live. She also said Carey was not paid for her appearance.

“We were all satisfied with the result we had,” Iascone said.

The teleprompter, clearly visible inside the stadium, spelled out phonetic cues for the Italian lyrics - “Voh-lah-reh” for Volare and “Nell blue Dee-peen-toe D blue” for Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu. Images and videos of the scrolling lyrics, including one shared by Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

Asked about the teleprompter, Iascone confirmed its use. “Of course there was a teleprompter,” she said. “Especially for those artists who sang in a different language than their own native language. They needed some support, particularly with pronunciation. This is part of the show, a way to support the talents on stage.”