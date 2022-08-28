Mark the date

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will be a special challenge for Kartik Aaryan, as it will require him to undergo many layers of personality makeover to emerge in a completely new light.

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, the era, the clothes and the body language need a complete makeover. A source shares, “Kartik will set aside a large chunk of his time later this year for intense workshops. There will be massive preparations for the role.” — TMS