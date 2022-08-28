Mark the date

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and directed by Sameer Vidwans, will be releasing in theatres on June 29, 2023. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani together for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will be a special challenge for Kartik Aaryan, as it will require him to undergo many layers of personality makeover to emerge in a completely new light.
In Satyaprem Ki Katha, the era, the clothes and the body language need a complete makeover. A source shares, “Kartik will set aside a large chunk of his time later this year for intense workshops. There will be massive preparations for the role.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...