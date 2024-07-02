Mark your calendar

Director Hansal Mehta’s film The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit the screens on September 13. Kareena will also be making her production debut with the murder mystery, which she has co-produced alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

