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Home / Entertainment / Martin Scorsese reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese reunites with Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence's What Happens at Night first look released

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are set to star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming psychological drama What Happens at Night
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Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are set to star in Martin Scorsese's upcoming psychological drama, What Happens at Night, marking a reunion for DiCaprio and his first collaboration with Lawrence.
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The film, described as a haunted marriage story, has released its first-look image, showing the couple walking hand-in-hand through a stark winter landscape, hinting at the chilling tone of the narrative.

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The first-look photo was jointly shared on social media by DiCaprio and Scorsese, giving audiences a glimpse of the eerie atmosphere and visual style expected from the filmmaker, who previously explored psychological tension in films like Shutter Island and The Aviator.

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Production on the movie is currently underway, with a supporting cast that includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris.

The movie, adapted from Peter Cameron's novel of the same name, follows an American married couple who travel to a European town to adopt a child.

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While DiCaprio has worked extensively with Scorsese on acclaimed films such as Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island, Lawrence is experiencing a Scorsese-directed project for the first time.

Produced by Apple, the studio behind Scorsese's recent Killers of the Flower Moon, What Happens at Night has not yet been given a release date.

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