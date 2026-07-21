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Home / Entertainment / Marvel Studios drops the explosive 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer ahead of 18th December release

Marvel Studios drops the explosive 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer ahead of 18th December release

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as 'Doctor Doom', with the Russo Brothers bringing 'Avengers', 'X-Men' and the 'Fantastic Four' together in an epic multiverse showdown

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 11:36 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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An all-new trailer and poster for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated December 18 theatrical release, has now been released.
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An all-new trailer and poster for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated December 18 theatrical release, has now been released.

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After months of anticipation, speculation, and tantalising glimpses, Marvel Studios treated fans to an epic trailer! The trailer offered fans their first thrilling look at the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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The film marks the much-awaited return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU—but in a stunning twist, as the formidable Doctor Doom, alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in an epic battle that promises to redefine the future of the franchise.

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Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the visionary duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Doomsday unites generations of Marvel icons in what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events in history.

The film sees Steve Rogers alongside Thor. At the same time, fan-favourite X-Men characters also join the battle, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops. The Fantastic Four are also set to play a pivotal role.

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Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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