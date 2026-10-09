DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Marvel's Zodiac series to be released in 2028, see logo  ZODIAC

Marvel's Zodiac series to be released in 2028, see logo  ZODIAC

Marvel Television has unveiled the first logo for its upcoming live-action spy thriller series Zodiac, slated for release in 2028.

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:36 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum announced at the New York Comic Con panel that filming is set to begin in London in the spring, with casting expected to commence in the “next couple of weeks," as per Variety.  Zodiac marks the first new live-action show that's been announced for Marvel since last year's Ironheart. While the MCU had a massive hit on the big screen with Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking records at the box office, the TV universe had some popular shows come to an end.

Just a few months after it premiered in January, Wonder Man was canceled — despite being renewed for a second season and landing an Emmy nomination for lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The show was critically acclaimed, and it made Abdul-Mateen II the first live-action actor to receive an Emmy nod for both a Marvel and DC series after he starred in HBO's Watchmen, as per Variety.  Marvel then revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude with its third season, scheduled to premiere next year. The series brought Charlie Cox back as the iconic street-level hero following his stint in Netflix's Daredevil. Season 3 is expected to reunite several fan-favourite Defenders, with Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Iron Fist.

Advertisement

VisionQuest is set to premiere on October 14 and will cap off the trilogy of shows that began with WandaVision and then Agatha All Along.  (ANI)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts