Mary Kom inspires Anupam Kher

Mary Kom unveiled the poster of upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa at an event in Mumbai recently. The film is an inspirational story of a common man with uncommon adventures.
It stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi, amongst others. Anupam Kher and Mary Kom, both ardent admirers of each other, spoke of acting and boxing at the event. Mary taught Anupam a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring!
Said Anupam Kher, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She is the pride of India. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.” About the film, he said, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn. It is funny, it is crazy and yet inspirational.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...