Mary Kom inspires Anupam Kher

Mary Kom unveiled the poster of upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa at an event in Mumbai recently. The film is an inspirational story of a common man with uncommon adventures.

It stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi, amongst others. Anupam Kher and Mary Kom, both ardent admirers of each other, spoke of acting and boxing at the event. Mary taught Anupam a few moves that he religiously learnt and even sparred with Mary Kom in a mock match with a friendly ring!

Said Anupam Kher, “I wanted the poster to be released by a national icon associated with sport, especially boxing. Mary Kom is so real and so warm-hearted. She was generous with her praise. She is the pride of India. I always admired Mary Kom, but I am simply overwhelmed by her humility today. She is a true champion.” About the film, he said, “Shiv Shastri Balboa is a wacky film, the story of two strangers who meet in America and how their life takes a new turn. It is funny, it is crazy and yet inspirational.” — TMS