Masaba Gupta is now a podcaster

Masaba Gupta, who ventured into acting with biographical drama Masaba Masaba in 2020, adds yet another feather to her cap. The designer-turned-actor is set to enter the world of podcast.

Masaba, without giving much details on the subject of the podcast, has shared the news on social media with her followers. She captioned it, “What? Me? A Podcast? #HearMe InANewLight”

After two seasons of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which gives a peek into the designer’s real life, the podcast also hints at giving an insight to what she is all about.

She gained the celeb status in Bollywood because of her talent as fashion designer. Masaba has dressed some of the biggest names in the industry under her brand House of Masaba.