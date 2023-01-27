 Masaba Gupta marries beau Satyadeep Misra in a secret ceremony, here are pictures of her ‘whole life’ : The Tribune India

Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta dated for a while before tying the knot. Instagram/masabagupta



Chandigarh, January 27

Masaba Gupta surprised everyone on Friday as she married her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. The ace fashion designer-actress took to Instagram to share that she has tied the knot and gave a glimpse of her intimate wedding with two dreamy photos. In the pictures, Masaba looked gorgeous dressed in a pink and golden ensemble with customised ‘chand-taara’ jewellery. Satyadeep on the other hand looked handsome in a lighter pink kurta-pyjama.

In the caption, she wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

The comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and industry friends. From Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu to recently married Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Soha Ali Khan.

In the following posts, she shared pictures of her herself and those with her and Satyadeep’s family. Among the shots, there is also special photo with her father Viv Richards.

Here's a post where Masaba gives details about her wedding attire and jewellery and her inspiration behind the ensemble.

And last but not the least, this post has her 'whole life' in one bright, beautiful frame. Check it out:

Speaking with Vogue India, Masaba revealed the couple wore outfits from House of Masaba’s new bridal collection. “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she said.

“The idea of choosing something intimate was because we’re both conscious of not wasting ridiculous amounts of money. We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We’ve both been there before and we saw that it doesn’t make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it," she added.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba', where she met Satyadeep. Interestingly, on the show, he played her ex-husband.

Both Masaba and Satyadeep were previously married. While Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena for four years, Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

