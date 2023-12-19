Massey on trolls…

ANI

Vikrant Massey, who has proven his mettle as an actor time and again, opened up about the benefits of the internet for today’s generation and the pressure of social media trolling.

In an interview, the actor said, “There is awareness in today’s generation because of the Internet. I have two beautiful nieces. They are twins. They are just 13, but far more aware than me when I was their age. They are responsible kids so I feel good about it. But there is a fear also, as a cancel culture exists in society. Even a normal person today could be cancelled or trolled over his or her beliefs. Cancel culture is, somewhat, unfortunately, seeping into our lives. I also want to share so many things but I may not because I know there could be major pushback. So, I would not openly talk about so many things,” the actor added.

On nepotism, the actor said, “It is a merit-based institution. Log nepotism ki baat karte hain(people talk about nepotism) but mai logon se kehta hu even a shopkeeper in Chandni Chowk would not go out to search for someone to sit in the shop; he would ask his son only. So, it is in every field. I am not a trained actor. If you are someone’s son or daughter and you get ample opportunities, if you are not good at work, you will be immediately shown the door in this industry.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant’s recent release 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars 2024 as an independent nomination.

