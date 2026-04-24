MasterChef Kunal Kapur brings signature Pincode experience to Mohali

Kunal Kapur’s Pincode brought its signature storytelling-led dining to Mohali with an intimate, fan-first experience in collaboration with CP67 Mall. Designed to make the chef more accessible to his audience, the event brought together his followers and culinary enthusiasts for a close, immersive interaction around food.

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The experience went beyond a traditional dine-in-offering guests the opportunity to engage directly with Chef Kunal Kapur while exploring a specially curated menu. Each dish became a conversation point, revealing the inspiration, technique, and nostalgia rooted in India’s diverse pin codes.

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At its core, Pincode is Chef Kunal Kapur’s tribute to India’s culinary identity — bringing regional flavours, heirloom recipes, and familiar tastes into a contemporary, elevated format. The menu reflects a thoughtful balance between authenticity and innovation, making it both rooted and refreshingly modern.

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Speaking about the experience, Chef Kunal Kapur said, “Pincode has always been about translating India’s pin codes into plates — stories you can taste and connect with. Creating experiences like this allows us to connect more closely with the people who follow and support the brand. As we continue to evolve, we’re excited to introduce new dishes in Mohali that build on these inspirations.”