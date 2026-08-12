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Home / Entertainment / "May your plate always be full...": Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for Sara Ali Khan

"May your plate always be full...": Kareena Kapoor Khan shares heartfelt birthday note for Sara Ali Khan

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ANI
Updated At : 12:46 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Kareena Kapoor Khan marked Sara Ali Khan's birthday on Wednesday by sharing a heartfelt note for the birthday girl alongside a vintage-style black-and-white photograph.

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Kareena posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself, her husband Saif Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara.

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Alongside the image, Kareena wrote a playful birthday message: "Happy birthday, Sara darling ...to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full..."

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Kareena also tagged Sara's official Instagram handle in the post. The message affectionately references shared meals and their inside jokes.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. She has frequently spoken about her mutual admiration and healthy relationship with Kareena, often referring to her affectionately.

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The birthday wish comes as Sara prepares for her next film, Udta Teer, in which she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Made under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit screens on October 9. It was earlier slated for release in September.

As per the makers, Udta Teer brings "together humour, chaos and an entertaining family-friendly narrative." Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain.

Udta Teer also marks Sara and Ayushmann's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which features Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. (ANI)

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