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Home / Entertainment / Medha Rana joins Ahan Shetty in Sanki

Medha Rana joins Ahan Shetty in Sanki

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Updated At : 07:04 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Ahan Shetty’s next biggie, the action love story Sanki directed by Tinu Suresh Desai (Rustom and Mission Raniganj) has been making waves since its launch announcement.Now, the film gets even more exciting with the gorgeous Medha Rana being a part of it as Ahan’s love interest. Medha was earlier seen in Border 2 where she was cast opposite Varun Dhawan.

After Border 2’s spectacular success, Medha waited to sign her next big venture. When the script of Sanki was narrated, she knew this was the big one she was looking for.

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For the last two months, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character that she plays in Sanki.

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Medha joins Ahan and the rest of the unit in Bhopal, where the shooting of the film has already commenced.

The casting of Ahan and Medha worked wonders in Border 2 even though they were cast alongside different actors. Now that they’re paired opposite each other, it’s nothing short of fireworks on screen.

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Sanki is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment.

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